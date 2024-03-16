The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi revealed that it has implemented three integrated programs to ensure the sustainability of groundwater reserves suitable for use in the future, secure water supplies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as well as enhance sustainability in its uses.

The three programs include: “Groundwater Monitoring Programme,” which aims to monitor groundwater levels and groundwater quality, in addition to the “Groundwater Development and Evaluation Programme,” which aims to complete the hydrogeological map of the UAE, in addition to the “Groundwater Research and Development Programme.” It aims to discover the effects of using salt water to produce food and feed.

Water Scarcity

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi reported that the water scarcity index in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is one of the lowest in the world, but the emirate records one of the highest rates of per capita water consumption, noting that most of the groundwater sources are represented by surface aquifers, which are the most common reservoirs in terms of Utilization and productivity. Most of the groundwater reservoirs in the emirate are non-renewable reservoirs.

The Authority stressed that protecting and preserving groundwater is one of its main priorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, given that it is a non-renewable resource, noting that in 2023 its efforts continued to collect important data, through the Authority’s comprehensive groundwater monitoring network, and it also launched New studies and policies to increase knowledge and enhance efforts to protect this precious resource.

The Authority confirmed that it is working proactively to update its goals for groundwater monitoring, given the increasing pressure on non-renewable groundwater resources, as it succeeded during the past year, through two networks to monitor groundwater levels and groundwater quality, in preparing 441 wells for monitoring, including 97 wells. It is equipped with devices to measure and transmit data in real time, in addition to four monitoring wells that were drilled in the seal area to enhance the data.

Achievements

Abu Dhabi Environment said: “The year 2023 was full of achievements, during which we launched and implemented a group of ambitious projects and initiatives, which emphasized Abu Dhabi’s leadership and its important role in preserving the environment, and which had a local, regional and international impact.”

She pointed out that the achievements of the groundwater quality monitoring network during the past year also included conducting 1,100 analyzes to measure water levels, 225 additional measurements collected from wells other than monitoring wells, monitoring depleted areas, and launching a new project to rehabilitate and maintain wells, in addition to launching a project lasting About two years to study the impact of animal production facilities on groundwater quality and collect 220 samples for analysis.

She stated that the groundwater development and evaluation program witnessed the completion of the preparation of the hydrogeological map of the UAE in 2023, as knowledge of the country's groundwater is essential to ensure social well-being and a sustainable economy.

The authority explained that after reclaiming 200 unused groundwater wells in Wadi Bu Hasa in the Al Dhafra region between 2017 and 2020, it completed cleaning and repairing 50 groundwater wells in 2023, ensuring their operational readiness in emergency situations.

“leaching of salts”

The Authority reported that the year 2023 also witnessed the completion of the salt leaching project, which aims to discover the effects of using salty water released to produce food and feed, and assess the future environmental impact of the return of salt and nutrients to groundwater. The Authority also issued a decree on protecting groundwater from pollution, and aims To protect the quality of groundwater from deterioration, and specify detailed requirements for protecting well nozzles and heads from sources of pollution, as well as specifying the obligations of well owners during drilling, operating wells, extracting groundwater, and in the event that it stops working.

Challenges

Abu Dhabi Environment explained that groundwater constitutes 60% of the total water sources consumed in the emirate, and is used mainly to irrigate crops in the agricultural sector, and to a lesser extent to irrigate crops in forests and parks.

She added that the most prominent challenges facing groundwater are the depletion of reserves, such that extraction rates exceed natural recharge rates, indicating that this depletion causes a decrease in groundwater levels and a deterioration in its quality in several areas, where 79% of it has become highly saline water, and 18% of it has become Medium-salt water, while only 3% of it is fresh water.

Agricultural sector

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi confirmed that the deterioration of the quality of groundwater affects its use, especially for the agricultural sector, which plays an important role in achieving food security and stimulating economic activities related to it. It also affects economically by resorting to other water sources, such as desalinated water and recycled water. Which requires investments to transport and distribute, in addition to the increase in groundwater salinity that leads to the need to maintain and replace irrigation networks, which increases costs for farmers.

The Authority stated that from an environmental standpoint, the deterioration of groundwater quality and the decline in its levels causes the agricultural sector to depend on small desalination plants, which in turn leads to various environmental impacts, such as an increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

She added that in response to these challenges, the Authority adopts, through the general policy for managing and protecting groundwater in the emirate, which it recently launched, to take the necessary measures to ensure the integrated and effective use of various water resources, through sustainable management, regulation, management and monitoring of groundwater.

