In Dubai, civil defense teams controlled a fire that broke out in a vehicle, as a result of a collision with another, and the accident resulted in three injuries of varying degrees.

A spokesman for the Civil Defense stated that a report was received at the administration’s operations room at 8:52 pm this evening, about a fire accident in a vehicle on Ras Al-Khor Street, before the Abu Kudra exit towards Al Quoz, and immediately a fire and rescue team, affiliated to the Nad Al Sheba Center, moved to the site. The accident, upon arrival within five minutes, it became clear that the accident was caused by a collision of two vehicles, and the squad was able to extinguish the fire within 3 minutes, and the accident resulted in 3 injuries, one of which was minor in the hand due to the fire, and two injuries due to the collision, and a vehicle was burned, while the other was damaged as a result of the collision .





