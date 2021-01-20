Nasser Al-Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE Space Agency has identified 3 main initiatives aimed at encouraging and sharing utilities and infrastructure for the space sector in the country, as part of the plans, programs and initiatives included in the national strategy for the space sector and for defining the priorities, aspirations and goals of the UAE space program during the next 10 years.

According to the agency’s report, the initiatives include setting up a plan to ensure the application of protection and safety standards for the infrastructure in the space sector, in order to keep it in line with the required international specifications, and in a way that advances the achievements of the Emirates Space Program and the entities operating in the sector, by following the highest levels of standards and specifications that target security and safety in facilities.

The initiatives also include the establishment of a program to share facilities locally and internationally, with the aim of enhancing research and scientific cooperation between the various institutions active in the sector and achieving the greatest benefit from scientific facilities, making these facilities capable of attracting competencies and experiences within the working teams working in the sector, whether within internal projects or The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as a national utility, works to provide the sector with the necessary infrastructure and environment to work on these projects.

Initiatives include assessing and making recommendations about current and future needs in terms of infrastructure, facilities and other logistical services in support of space institutions and activities, with the aim of monitoring and observing the current reality of space infrastructure and submitting proposals that would update and develop its working system and enhance its role, in line with the future goals of the space sector. National, and in line with the current and future needs of the missions and space projects.

The initiatives are part of the Emirates Space Agency’s plan to ensure a supportive legislative and infrastructure structure that keeps pace with the various future developments of the sector. The agency has allocated a set of programs aimed at developing the infrastructure, enhancing the concept of risk management in facilities and developing standards, procedures and capabilities in it, with the aim of achieving a set of main objectives, which are: Among them is making the UAE one of the most prominent countries in terms of its competitive facilities and infrastructure in the space sector, enhancing the technical aspects of the facilities, and taking into account the concepts of security and safety in them, which will contribute to strengthening the components of the national space program and maintaining its sustainability and achievements in the coming years.