Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Punitive and Correctional Institution Administration, in cooperation with the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at the Ministry of Interior, the Sharjah Charitable Society and the Emirates Aftercare Society, launched 3 initiatives on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Brigadier Ahmed Abdulaziz Shuhail, Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution Department at Sharjah Police, said: “The initiatives include distributing Eid clothing to 59 needy families from the families of inmates valued at 118,000 dirhams, in addition to distributing Eid money from the Sharjah Charity Association. 15 thousand dirhams in the form of 30 purchase coupons, each coupon denominated 500 dirhams with the support of the General Department of Punitive Institutions at the Ministry of Interior, for the children of inmates, and the third initiative was in cooperation with the Emirates Aftercare Association, which was to provide all the needs of children of newborn inmates in the Dar Al Aman nursery In the institution, with the aim of bringing joy and happiness to the families and children of inmates. He added: “Many of the initiatives and programs implemented by the Punitive and Correctional Institution Administration in cooperation with partners aim to stand by the inmate’s family, to reduce the living burden as much as possible.