Cockroaches have caused a particular rejection throughout history and is not only due to its appearance but also to the diseases that they bring with them.

Years of scientific studies have revealed the transmission of various diseases by this insect, so we must always be aware of its presence anywhere in our home and, in particular, if it is the kitchen.

To avoid its reproduction, below we present you some methods to exterminate their nests and end once and for all with its spread on your kitchen furniture, thus preventing it from coming into contact with the food we consume on a regular basis.

baking soda with sugar

This is a lethal combination for cockroaches. By achieving a balanced mix of these products we can eliminate the presence of this undesirable insect forever. It should be placed on the edges of furniture and wherever its presence is detected.

Onion

Another effective mixture has as its protagonist the chopped onion. To this we will add half a cup of common flour, a little sugar and boric acid. It is stirred with a little water and ready, we already have a powerful ointment that we must apply in strategic areas of our kitchen.

White vinegar

Vinegar can work for us if we mix it with water and apply it by spraying the furniture where we think the nests are hiding. In addition to contributing to the disappearance of the plague, the vinegar will act as a disinfectant for bacteria.