The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. The discount is 20% off the recent lowest price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price is €119.99, while the lowest recent price is €74.99. The current price is almost the lowest ever, just 99 cents above the all-time low. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Belkin 3 in 1 wireless charger, the features
The 3 in 1 wireless charger from Belkin for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods is designed to charge all three types of products in one go. Provides fast wireless charging for Qi-enabled iPhone models at up to 7.5W, and for Apple Watch and AirPods at up to 5W. Also works with products using lightweight plastic cases (up to 3mm) . It measures 15.75 x 22.35 x 15.24 cm.
