The Umm Al Quwain Police General Command has identified three important warnings for the use of electric scooters, following the launch of the Traffic and Patrols Department, the Traffic Awareness and Media Branch, an awareness campaign under the slogan “Your safety is in your safe driving of your electric bike.”

And she explained that users of electric scooters must drive it in the designated places, and be careful to adhere to safety, such as wearing a helmet and a shock protector for the hands and feet, and avoiding the use of scooters on the roads and between cars.



