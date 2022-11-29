The Spanish Maritime Rescue Services said on Twitter that three migrants arrived in the Canary Islands after miraculously escaping a sea passage they had been in for 11 days, while coming from Nigeria in a sea tanker.
Yesterday, Monday, the tanker “Alceny 2” arrived at the port of “Las Palmas” on the island of “Gran Canaria”, according to what was stated in the report, which included a picture of the three migrants sitting under the hull of the ship, with their feet directly above the water.
The migrants were taken to hospital immediately.
Thousands of people make the perilous sea journey from the African coast to the Canary Islands every year, usually in small open boats. At the nearest point, the island is located about 100 km from the African coast.
#immigrants #miraculously #survived #days #sea
