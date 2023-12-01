3-I, an empty caravan. It was supposed to serve for the Pnrr but it doesn’t even have an employee

It had been announced with great fanfare December 12, 2022but a year later it is everything has already changed. The project strongly supported by the former prime minister Mario Dragonsnamed 3-I It’s stopped. The company – we read in Milano Finanza – had been created for the Pnrr with the purpose of unite the IT brains of INPS, Inail and Istat to create a software house serving the State. But the reality is very different from what was desired. It is a public company which has five directors, five auditors and zero employees. And without ever having even begun to operate she has already achieved it a small record: has already changed three presidents.

Read also: UniCredit, Orcel second act: now focusing on mergers

Read also: Kissinger, the dark side: war in Vietnam, bombs in Cambodia, coup in Chile

To understand the greatness of flop of this project – continues Milano Finanza – just read in the administration page what is written on the official website. On all pages the words “Section under implementation“. The case of this company had become very media after the appointment of Claudio Anastasiolaunched by the family Mussolini. After a while we discover why, in his presentation program he can’t resist and quotes a phrase from the Duce. But not one by chance, the one with which Mussolini announces to the Chamber the political responsibility for the Matteotti murder. Meloni is forced to remove him from office. Now after three presidents appointed something is moving, we are looking for a general manager. Maybe the 3-I company really leaves this time.

Subscribe to the newsletter

