With the return to school and some offices interested in acquiring a smart watch that allows them to keep track of their notifications, keep track of their activities and time, and even have an assistant with applications for health care. For this reason, we took on the task of looking for 3 Huawei smartwatches from the most ECONOMIC to the PRO with discounts from 36% to 45% on Amazon MexicoBelow is a list of the 3 watches that are on sale, their payment methods and features.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, September 3, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.”

He Huawei Watch GT4 smartwatch with GPS, it is a 46mm matte black smartwatch, which gives you up to 14 days of battery life and includes applications that help with health care, blood oxygenation, and more. This waterproof smartwatch has a list price on Amazon of $5,499 pesos but fell in SALE with a 45% DISCOUNT so now it has an outlet price of $2,999 Mexican pesos.

The Huawei Watch GT4 smartwatch/ Photo: Special.

The black Huawei Watch GT4 smartwatch with yellow details has a $2,500 pesos discount for a limited time and includes payment options either in cash or on credit for up to 12 months without interest with credit cards.

Another watch model that is at a BARGAIN PRICE is the Huawei Watch GT4 GPS Coffee With a 46mm case, battery for up to 14 days, applications for health monitoring, as well as for physical activities and water resistance can now be yours with a 41% off which makes it remain at a price of $3,249 Mexican pesos after applying said discount to the list price of $5,499.

Huawei Watch GT4 GPS brown/ Photo: Special.

This smart watch, like the previous model, supports the option of paying in 12 months without interest with credit cards, as well as cash payment with cards. These two purchase methods are the ones that maintain the offer price.

The third of the Huawei smartwatches that are on sale on Amazon is the Huawei Band 9an affordable smartwatch with a 1.47″ Amoled screen, long-lasting battery for up to 2 weeks of use per charge, automatic brightness adjustment, compatible with Android & iOS that went from costing $1,199 pesos to $765.58 Mexican pesos Thanks to the fact that it has a 36% off.

The Huawei Band 9/ Photo: Special.

The black Huawei Band 9, which costs less than $1,000 pesos, does not offer payment options in months without interest, only in cash through bank cards. However, this and the two previous watches also allow payment with financing costs, which gives you 3 to 24 months as a period to pay them off, but adds interest to the price of the watch, so the discount does not remain the same.

The shipping cost is free

