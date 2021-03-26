Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi approved timetables for private schools during the holy month of Ramadan.

The department set the duration of the first cycle to 3 hours, as classes start at 9:00 to 12:00 in the afternoon, with 5 lessons, with a total of 25 lessons per week, each of which is 30 minutes long, with a 5-minute interval between classes.

As for the second cycle and the secondary stage, the department determined the school attendance at 4 hours, with 6 daily lessons starting from 9 in the morning until 1: 5 in the afternoon, with a total of 30 classes per week, each of 35 minutes, with a commitment to the interval between scheduled classes of about 5 minutes.

As for the kindergarten stage, the teaching schedule was set at two hours, from 10 am to 12 noon.

The department emphasized that the entire content of the basic materials must be covered during those hours, and parents should be consulted while choosing the appropriate schedule for the attendance.

It is noteworthy that the Emirates Foundation for School Education approved the timetable for classes during the month of Ramadan for all academic stages, in a circular issued to government schools, stressing the importance of working to coordinate school hours during the month of Ramadan with students, parents and the administrative and teaching staff in the Emirati school, Adherence to the timetable for the lessons, to support students’ learning and education, and stopping all activities and events materials during the month of Ramadan.