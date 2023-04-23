BMW protagonist

Great show in the first round of the 2023 season of GT World Challenge. On the Monza track, the crews battled it out in a three-hour event full of emotions and twists that deservedly rewarded in the end the #98 BMW crew put on track by the ROWE Racing team. Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann And Nick Yellolywho had already taken pole position, rounded off their perfect weekend by also celebrating their final success.

Lamborghini breaks the hegemony

It was Yelloy who crossed the finish line first under the checkered flag, who preceded the sister car, the #998 driven by the Harpe-Hesse-Verhagen trio. A total success, the one collected at BMW, with the Germans in Munich who conceded only the third step of the podium to their opponents. To snatch it, to the satisfaction of the Italian public, was the Lamborghinis thanks to’crew of the #63 managed by the Iron Lynx team.

Italian joy

Mirko Bortolotti managed to defend himself in the final stage of the race from the assault of Patric Niederhauser, at the wheel of the #25 Audi, thus giving himself and his crew, also made up of Andrea Caldarelli And Jordan Pepper, the final third place. The splendid duel between the Italian and German cars was the best symbol of the show that this category can offer. Who on the other hand had to chew bitter was Valentino Rossitogether with Augusto Farfus and Maxime Martin on the #46 of Team WRT.

Big problems for Rossi. He clouts the kerb at the first chicane and plummets down the order. From P3 he’s now P14. 📺 https://t.co/YdItwjI1zn #FanatecGT #GTWorldChEu pic.twitter.com/h9SzPKOHjr — Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS (@GTWorldChEu) April 23, 2023

Heartbreakingly, we had to retire #46 from the Fanatec GT season opener here in Monza. A puncture led to damage on the BMW M4 GT3, which is too extensive to fix during the race. Farfus, Martin and Rossi will now set their focus on the next round. #WRT #FanatecGT #GTWorldChEu pic.twitter.com/oR07AtElVy — WRT – W Racing Team (@followWRT) April 23, 2023

Rossi, Sunday to forget

The Doctor’s crew, who started from the second position on the grid, was in fact forced to retire after a puncture which arrived immediately after the first driver change. Already with Rossi at the wheel, however, in the opening stint, not everything had gone in the right direction: in fact, the Italian had dropped from third to 14th towards the end of the first hour of the race after a long run at the first chicane. His BMW had jumped on the bollards ending up in a ‘stall’ and forcing Rossi to lose at least 20 seconds before being able to restart. An ending to forget which, however, does not cancel the good things done during the whole weekend by the #46 team.