Farsakh said in statements to Sky News Arabia that about 500 sick and wounded people will be deprived of the health care they were receiving inside the hospital, warning that patients in the intensive care room, and children in incubators, will lose their lives..

Regarding the patients’ situation after the hospital announced it would stop its services within the coming hours, the Red Crescent spokeswoman added: “We do not know, as communications have been cut off from colleagues there, and the hospital is still isolated due to the closure of all roads leading to it, apart from the continuous bombing.”

She continued her speech by saying: “Before the situation became like this, we had announced that we did not have the necessary capabilities to ensure the safe evacuation of patients, specifically those in the intensive care room and infants in incubators, and evacuating them would mean losing their lives.”

Targeting Al-Quds Hospital

Earlier on Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society condemned the Israeli army’s direct targeting of Al-Quds Hospital, which led to the death of one displaced person and the injury of 28 others, including two in critical condition, in addition to direct fire on the hospital’s intensive care room..

This coincides with the continued interruption of Internet and communications services for the third day in a row, and with the hospital continuing to be isolated from its surroundings for the fifth day in a row, as a result of the closure of all roads leading to it as a result of the continuous bombing that led to the destruction of buildings and surrounding streets..

The Red Crescent appealed to the international community and the International Committee of the Red Cross to intervene immediately and urgently to protect Al-Quds Hospital and to protect its medical staff, 500 patients, and more than 14,000 displaced people, in accordance with international humanitarian law, and the necessity of delivering medical and humanitarian aid urgently..

Two days ago, the administration of Al-Quds Hospital moved forward with rationalizing fuel consumption to the maximum possible extent, allowing the continued provision of medical services for a few days..

Several measures have also been taken to deal with the fuel shortage crisis, including::

Stop the main electricity generator and rely on the small generator only.

Stopping the surgical department.

Stopping the oxygen generation plant and relying on oxygen cylinders.

Stop the MRI and X-ray department.

Setting a schedule for distributing electricity in the three hospital buildings at a rate of two hours per building daily after five o’clock in the evening; To ensure that displaced people receive their basic services, such as cooking and charging mobile phones.

The health sector in Gaza is on the verge of collapse 35 days after the war between Israel and Hamas, while the World Health Organization launched an urgent appeal “for the sake of humanity.” To demand a ceasefire and the acceleration of the entry of medical and humanitarian aid to stop the “impending catastrophe.”