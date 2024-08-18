El Paso.- The El Paso Fire Department’s Combined Search and Rescue (ComSAR) team had a busy afternoon on Sunday, August 18, responding to two separate incidents involving three hikers in the Franklin Mountains in need of assistance.

ComSAR was initially deployed to the Thousand Steps Trail along the 4900 block of North Stanton in West El Paso. One hiker was taken down the mountain and transported for medical attention for what are described as minor injuries.

ComSAR also responded to a second mountain rescue at Chuck Heinrich Park, 11055 Andrew Barcena Dr., in northeast El Paso. There, two hikers were helped down the mountain, but both patients refused to be transported for further medical care, the Fire Department said.

[email protected]