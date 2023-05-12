Despite the fact that it is one of the most underestimated positions on the playing field, every team that reaches important stages in any tournament has a goalkeeper who is relevant or has even saved them on certain occasions. Such is the case of Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez who was key for Argentina to win the 2021 Copa América (saving penalties and with crucial saves against Brazil in the final) and the Qatar 2022 World Cup where he was one of the great figures of the tournament and was chosen as the best in the world by FIFA since they gave him the award “The Best“.
Now, the goalkeeper who emerged in the Independiente divisions is one of the great figures of Aston Villa who, so far, is qualifying for European competitions for the next 2023/24 season and who has had key participations throughout this entire campaign for the Birmingham team. Despite this, Dibu has had some crossroads with Unai Emery and also, on several occasions, has commented on his dream of playing in the UEFA Champions League, which seems far away in a team like Los Villanos.
Therefore, 3 important teams in the Premier League have taken note of his situation and have begun to monitor everything related to the goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team. These teams are: Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham. This is reported by Gastón Edul, a TyC Sports journalist who covers the world champion team in Qatar 2022.
Taking Martinez’s wishes into account, the group that would have the best chance of acquiring his services is the Red Devils since neither the Spurs nor the Blues will play in the next edition of the continental tournament. What if, these two sets, will allow him to return to London after having spent years with Arsenal as a substitute.
