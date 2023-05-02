The European football season is coming to an end little by little and this means that rumors about possible transfers are beginning to be a regular part of the news but also being at this stage, the definitions of the competitions are getting closer. Lautaro Martínez is in this situation with Inter Milan.
The striker is the great figure of the Neroazzurro team and is one of the captains of the squad led by Simone Inzaghi who is waiting to play the UEFA Champions League semifinals against Milan in a duel that promises to be historic for football Italian but is also fighting in Serie A for a place in the next edition of the highest competition in European football.
Among all the positive aspects of this present that the club that plays host to the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium is going through, there is the economic situation of the club that is not entirely good and this could force the sales of certain players, among which is the Argentine who was world champion in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
Taking this institutional situation into account, 3 of the biggest teams in the world are interested in the player who emerged from Racing Club de Avellaneda. These are the Manchester United, Arsenal and Real Madrid but the Red Devils are the main ones interested in taking over their services. In multiple situations, Erik ten Hag has said that his team needs an elite international striker and this profile fits perfectly with that of Lautaro Martínez.
The transfer of “el Toro” would be located in the £70 million but despite this amount, his departure seems complicated since the player has reiterated, on multiple occasions, that he feels very comfortable in the city and happy in the club where he is emerging as the first captain of the neroazzurra institution.
His statistics so far in the 2022/23 season at club level are:
|
MATCHES PLAYED
|
GAME MINUTES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
47
|
3,463′
|
twenty-one
|
8
#greats #European #football #interested #Lautaro #Martínez #season
Leave a Reply