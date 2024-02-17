The demonstration was called by the former president for February 25th on Av. Paulista, in São Paulo; read the list of confirmed names

The act called by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for Sunday (25.Feb.2024) on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, has at least 3 governors, 8 senators (9% of the Senate) and 84 confirmed federal deputies (16% of the Chamber), according to a list compiled for the Power360.

The governor of Santa Catarina, Jorginho Mello (PL), is in the United Arab Emirates, but arrived in Brazil early to be in the country on the morning of February 25th and, thus, be able to participate in the event.

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), and the mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), said they will also participate in the event.

In the case of senators, 8 senators have confirmed their presence so far. Are they: Rogério Marinho (PL-RN), leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), Magno Malta (PL-ES), Jorge Seif (PL-SC), Astronaut Marcos Pontes (PL-SP), Marcos Rogério (PL-RO) and Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS).

The list of federal deputies that is running PL WhatsApp groups has 84 confirmed names from 9 different parties.

There are also the names of 2 other state deputies: Carmelo Neto (PL), from Ceará; and that of Cabo Bebeto (PL), from Alagoas.

Read the complete list below, compiled by this digital newspaper:

Other right-wing political leaders are also confirmed, such as Bolsonaro's lawyer and former government communications chief, Fábio Wajngarten; former Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga, and pastor Silas Malafaia – who is one of the organizers of the event and said he will pay the costs “out of pocket”.