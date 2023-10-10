Verstappen is still down to earth, but he does have some nice juicy and funny quotes after winning his third world title.

Three world titles. Verstappen has already won three world championships. That is a very special achievement. One that only a few drivers have managed to match or surpass.

Ayrton Senna, Nelson Piquet, Niki Lauda, ​​Jackie Stewart and Jack Brabham are the only other three-time world champions. Prost & Vettel (4x), Fangio (5x), Schumacher (7x) and Hamilton (almost 8x) became champions more often. Super clever of course.

Funny and juicy quotes Verstappen

The Dutchman himself is quite down-to-earth about it. This is also evident from the championship interview that Verstappen had with David Coulthard (Channel 4). Of course the Dutchman was good for a few quotes. Those were the 3 nice, funny and juicy quotes from the interview:

Becoming world champion in a crazy way: ‘F1’s fault’

That’s F1’s fault. Verstappen rightly became world champion for the first time, after a tumultuous season. Beautiful word, tumultuous. It was only decided in the last round of the last GP, after a legitimate call by Michael Masi (it is stated in the regulations and the forest runners manual).

The second time it happened after a reading error by absolutely everyone involved with F1 (except the organization), which suddenly made Verstappen champion. The third time he became champion during a sprint race in a desolate piece of desert where you wouldn’t go for anything (but for money). According to Verstappen, it is in all cases up to Formula 1 itself. He didn’t choose it himself.

1 or 7 world titles is the same

Also nice: whether you have 1 or 7 world titles, it is the same. And it’s not a quote from Danny Hulme, John Surtees or Keke Rosberg. Or Nico Rosberg. According to Max Verstappen, winning 1 title is the ultimate goal, the rest is a bonus. That sounds a bit modest for a driver who is currently stringing together all the titles.

Mother Verstappen often goes to the toilet

You may never have wanted to know, but Max Verstappen’s mother goes to the toilet about 5-6 times per race. She is still nervous when her Max roars over the asphalt in a 1,000 hp car at full throttle. That is not a very strange thought at first sight. According to Verstappen, she is always happy with the safety car situations. Max Verstappen’s mother is a gifted driver herself: in her time she raced against Fisichella and Trulli (with success).

Anyway, you can do it Watch the entire interview here.

