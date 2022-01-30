Russian endocrinologist and nutritionist, Dr. Anastasia Tarasko, revealed the most beneficial fruits for the body in the winter season.

And the specialist said in an interview with the Russian RIA Novosti news agency, “We will take into account those that contain the least amount of calories and the largest amount of dietary fiber, vitamins and mineral elements. Fruits such as cranberries, gooseberries and others, frozen or dried, meet these requirements completely, so I recommend eating them.” regularly”.

The specialist revealed that the most useful traditional fruits for the body in winter are apricots, bananas and pomegranates.

She added, “The composition of all fruits is almost the same – carbohydrates, glucose, fructose, vitamin С, vitamins of group В, potassium, magnesium, calcium, zinc and other minerals. All of them are high in calories because they contain a large amount of simple carbohydrates, so it is not recommended to eat them in excess. It is sufficient to take 1-2 tablets per day.

apricotApricots can be stored frozen or dried, and in both cases they retain a high percentage of potassium, magnesium and vitamins. In addition, apricots have a mild stimulating effect on the intestines.

the bananaBananas are high in dietary fiber, potassium and carbohydrates, which means they can be considered an ideal snack. Bananas also contain tryptophan, which is a precursor to the synthesis of the happy hormone – serotonin.

pomegranate: Pomegranate is distinguished by its ability to be stored throughout the winter period and retains all its beneficial properties thanks to its special internal composition. Pomegranate juice is rich in iron, magnesium, vitamin С and many biologically active substances, such as bioflavonoids. Pomegranate peel has anti-inflammatory properties and helps speed wound healing.