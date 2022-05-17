Ali Maali (Dubai)

Abdullatif Al-Fardan, Vice-President of the Basketball Association and Chairman of the National Teams Committee, confirmed that after the completion of participation in the Gulf Games currently being held in the sisterly State of Kuwait, there will be an external camp for the men’s team in preparation for another very important stage at the continental level.

He added: “The Asian qualifiers to be held in Doha will be the biggest goal for the team during the coming period, and it is the first gathering of these qualifiers, and the team, after the completion of the Gulf Games, will go to Serbia for 8 days, starting from the 25th of this month, and continuing until the 31st of the same month. During which he plays 3 progressive and strong matches at the same time, after which the team will move to Doha to play the official matches against the teams of Sri Lanka, the Sultanate of Oman and Qatar during the period from 2 to 5 June.

He added, “There is a state of great focus among the players, and we thank the clubs that have cooperated with Al-Ittihad in training recently, especially Al-Nasr Club, for the conditions it has created for the national team’s training, and there is a great effort from the technical and administrative staff.”

Al-Fardan continued, “There is a major renewal stage in the national team, with 70% of the young faces that we consider the future of the game to be, and they are in the Gulf Games for the first time, and we consider the current participation in Kuwait a very appropriate arrangement for the upcoming Asian period.”