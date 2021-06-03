While the new Games With Gold and the 5 games that will leave Xbox Game Pass in the first fortnight of this month of June, from the Microsoft Store we have known that they are already 3 free Xbox games available for the Free Play Days. For more than a month, it would have been normal that we had two free games, but this weekend we are in luck, since we have the possibility to play for free Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection, Warhammer: Chaosbane and Warhammer 40,000 : Mechanicus.

These 3 new free games for Xbox for the Free Play Days are already available until next Sunday, June 6, although we remind you that to access them you will need to have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold. Then we leave you with a brief description of each game for all those who do not know them in the company of the download link.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection now available for free on Xbox

You are an Inquisitor, the most powerful agent in the Imperium. In this action role-playing game developed by the creators of The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing, search the fortress-monastery Martyr carefully to purge the Chaos that lurks within its walls.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus now available for free on Xbox

Jump into this press-acclaimed turn-based strategy game and take control of the most advanced army in the entire Empire – the Adeptus Mechanicus. The missions will be different depending on your decisions, which will determine the fate of your troops in a game with more than 50 missions created by hand (including the Heretek DLC). Choose your path wisely. The Empire depends on it!

Warhammer Chaosbane now available for free for Xbox

In a world ravaged by war and dominated by magic, rise up to face the hordes of Chaos. Alone or with up to four players in local or online cooperative mode, choose a hero from four classes and prepare for epic battles using the most powerful artifacts of the Old World.