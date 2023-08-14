Abu Dhabi Police warned of the renewal of scammers’ methods, luring victims in misleading ways, by which they are defrauded, including fraudulent calls, and forged links to fraudulent websites via short text messages that simulate government institutions and phish the public, offering fake services and temptations.

It alerted to three new fraudulent methods, the first of which is fake websites that bear the names of famous restaurants and shops, and offer special offers to the public in return for paying a fee through which the balance is withdrawn after completing the payment process from the credit card on the fake site.

The second is electronic advertisements that offer pets for sale or adoption in return for bearing the costs of shipping and insurance from outside the country. It is advertised on the Internet, social networking sites, and some buying and selling applications on smart phones. Victims are required to send money to bank accounts opened for the purpose of theft and fraud, or to request money transfer through local and international exchange companies licensed in the country.

The third method is recruitment, as the police warned job seekers of “fake employment” and of believing the lies of fraudsters, who are currently taking advantage of the opportunity to hold official events and activities to defraud them, by creating pages for fake companies on the Internet as approved recruitment companies or programs on social networking sites and allocating them. To pay sums of money as fees for these fake jobs, only to discover that their applicants have finally fallen victim to fraud.

And she appealed to the public not to share confidential information with anyone, whether account or card information, Internet banking passwords, ATM personal identification numbers, security number (CCV) or password.

She emphasized that bank employees and banks would never ask for this information.

It called on the Abu Dhabi Police to go to the nearest police station, and report any calls received from unknown persons requesting to update bank data, or to contact the security service, on the number 8002626 or by sending a text message 2828 in order to enhance the efforts of the police in confronting these fraudulent methods and protecting society from its dangers. .

And it called for the activation of protection programs to ensure the efficient disposal of harmful sites that contain electronic codes aimed at robbing savings, and not to be led by imaginary temptations.