In Uttar Pradesh’s Noida district, STF (Noida News) has revealed a fraudster gang (Fake Credit Card Gang) who withdraw money by making credit cards in the name of others. Three members of this gang have been arrested by the STF with the police of Noida Sector-20 police station. All have been arrested from Noida’s Film City.According to STF sources, members of this gang are being arrested and questioned. The caught thugs used to extract information about bank holders with good CIBIL score. After this, these people used to get credit cards made through fake documents in the name of their account.

Lakhs of rupees also recovered

Through this credit card, money was withdrawn in the name of the account holder. Apart from this, shopping was also done from this. The police team had been searching for members of this gang for a long time. On Friday, 3 of these people were arrested from Film City of Noida in collaboration with STF. Other items along with cash worth lakhs of rupees have been recovered from them.