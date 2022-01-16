“This study demonstrates that different forms of intermittent fasting all represent effective weight loss interventions for people who are obese,” study co-author and professor of nutrition at the University of Illinois in Chicago, Christa Faraday, told Medical News Today.

She pointed out that the study dealt with 3 forms of intermittent fasting, which are “alternate day fasting”, “5:2 system”, and “time-limited feeding”.

alternate day fasting

Followers of alternate-day fasting adhere to a schedule that switches back and forth between eating and fasting. Those who stick to this diet alternate between a full day of eating and a day of fasting, which usually includes a 500-calorie meal.

“The trick is to make sure you’re still eating healthy on the days you don’t fast,” said Heather Hanks, a registered dietitian. “If you overeat calories from refined sugars and carbs… you’ll end up storing more glycogen than you burn.” “.

5:2 system

Followers of “5:2” adhere to an unrestricted diet for 5 days of the week, and fast for the remaining two days.

Regarding the long-term adoption of the first two diets on this list, LiveWell Integrative Medicine’s Shadi Vahdat, Medical Director of LiveWell Integrative Medicine, warned: “While alternate-day fasting and the 5:2 diet, they can all be effective in weight loss and fat reduction. In the body and improve metabolism, long-term compliance can make the diet very challenging.”

Time-limited feeding

There are no calorie restrictions in time-restricted feeding, but followers of this method only eat within a daily window of 4 to 10 hours. Fasting is outside the specified eating window.

In this context, Vahdat said, “The most practical and feasible option for many people is time-limited eating. If done correctly, i.e. fasting daily between 12-14 hours, long-term benefits can be obtained with little or no side effects. .”