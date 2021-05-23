Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Emirates Foundation for School Education has directed domain managers and government school directors to accelerate the registration of twelfth students in the Emirates Standardized Test ((EMSAT)).

And «Emirates Education» indicated that there are three final dates for the exam, which are the 29th of May, the 5th of June and the 12th of June.

In the interest of students ‘future and interest, “Emirates Education” called for the follow-up of students’ registration for the test with the specialized teams in the schools to ensure that they are registered on the test site as soon as possible.

She emphasized that “EmSat” is a very important test for undergraduate studies for twelfth students, and it is required for their admission to universities, foreign missions and scholarships.

She indicated that the academic advisors were instructed to circulate to the target group of students and parents about the dates and follow-up with them, with the need to urge them to register on the test platform and abide by the last three dates for the exam.