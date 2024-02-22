Three female students from the Emirates Foundation for School Education achieved “gold” and “bronze” during their participation in the “Arabic Language Competitions” in its fifth session, which is organized by the Educational Center for the Arabic Language for the Gulf States under the slogan “In Arabic We Create.” The student Amna Al Mansouri from Aisha Bint Abi Bakr School in Abu Dhabi, who won the title of “Arab Reading Challenge” in its previous session, won the gold medal in “Achievements”, and the two students Latifa Al Najjar from Zayed Educational Complex in Al Barsha, and Amna Al Ali from Al Maha Secondary Education School, also won the medal. Bronze.

The competition activities were held during the period from February 17 to 21 at the headquarters of the Educational Center for the Arabic Language for the Gulf States in Sharjah, where participants underwent written and oral tests, covering several areas of the Arabic language. Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and President of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, congratulated the winners, stressing the Foundation’s keenness to involve students in all competitions and events aimed at supporting the Arabic language, enhancing its status among them, and working to highlight students’ talents in the field of the Arabic language. Developing it and motivating them to delve deeper into its aesthetics in a systematic and thoughtful manner. The competitions are an annual periodic competition in the Arabic language for students of the member states of the Office of Arab Education for the Gulf States, and seek to deepen loyalty and belonging to the Arabic language, as it is one of the most important tools for strengthening national identity, discovering the early talents and creativity of students of member states, strengthening ties, and enhancing communication between creative people in the field. Arabic language at all levels.

Sarah Al-Amiri:

• “Emirates School Education” is keen to highlight students’ talents in the field of the Arabic language and develop it.