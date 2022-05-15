Three female students succeeded in implementing a shoe innovation that adapts to all physical needs and activities. The innovation aims to be compatible with the type and nature of sports that are practiced without multiple shoes and to maintain their quality.

The project was implemented by students Al-Ghala Omar Al-Mazroui, Aisha Abdullah Mohammed, and Tera Anan Tayseer, at the Dubai National School, under the supervision of the teacher, Yousra Al-Qalyubi, believing in the importance of providing multi-use shoes in various sports.

The students confirmed that the project won the award for the best group project in the field of physics, chemistry and mathematics in the advanced stage at the National Festival for Innovation and Science, which was recently implemented by the Ministry of Education, explaining that it is a multi-use shoe connected to pumps to pump air to areas that suit the needs of each sport.

They stated that their idea for the project started through their study of the presence of many types of sports shoes that are used for several uses according to the type and nature of sports, and maintaining these shoes and maintaining their quality requires adding chemicals that harm the environment after consumption and upon destruction. The idea came to them to find comfortable multi-use shoes that are environmentally friendly.

They explained that they gained a unique and distinctive experience through conducting research, analyzing information, teamwork, time management, self-management, self-reliance, problem-solving, creative thinking, report writing, and a lot of information that supports them in their practical journey during their university studies and even when they transition to the labor market.

The students emphasized that the school provided them with all means of practical care that contributed to enhancing their innovation.

