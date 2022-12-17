Three female students from the Applied Technology High School in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain invented a robotic arm to take medical swabs, which ensures that nursing staff are protected from infection.

The project supervisor, Eng. Ali Al-Taweel, told Emirates Today that the robotic arm project for taking medical swabs, which was devised by students Mira Rashid Al Ali, Jawaher Ghanem Al Ali, and Nora Saif Al-Ghafli, aims to provide the health sector with ideas that improve working conditions and maintain It saves the lives of health care workers, and reduces their infection with infectious diseases that may be transmitted during sampling from patients, and makes work more sustainable and productive in all its stages.

He added that the project is a robotic arm to take swabs to diagnose diseases and epidemics in an easy and safe way, thus helping to protect and save workers in hospitals and health centers (the first line of defense), in addition to reducing the time it takes to take samples effectively and easily.

Al-Taweel pointed out that the project consists of several parts, which are the Arduino controller, which controls the robotic arm remotely, a box of mouth swabs, test tubes, Vex robot parts, a distance sensor, and a 9V battery.

He stated that the cost of the prototype of the project amounted to 1000 dirhams, and the process of designing and completing it took about three months.

He pointed out that the project team participated in the National Festival of Science, Technology and Innovation, which was recently organized by the Ministry of Education, at Expo 2020 Dubai, and was praised by the festival’s competition jury.