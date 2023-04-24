Three female national students from the Applied Technology High School in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain designed a robotic arm to help treat the patient, ensuring that nursing staff are protected from infection.

The project supervisor, Eng. Ali Al-Taweel, told «Emirates Today» that the robotic arm project for taking medical swabs, which was devised by students Mira Rashid Al Ali, Jawaher Ghanem Al Ali, and Noura Saif Al-Ghafli, aims to supply the health sector with ideas that improve working conditions and maintain The lives of health care workers, and reduce their infection with infectious diseases, which may be transmitted during sampling from patients, which makes the work more sustainable and productive in all its stages.

He added that the project is a robotic arm to take swabs to diagnose diseases and epidemics in an easy and safe way, and thus helps protect and save employees in hospitals and health centers (the first line of defense), in addition to reducing the time it takes to take samples effectively and easily.

Al-Taweel pointed out that the project consists of several parts, including an Arduino microcontroller that controls the robotic arm remotely, a box of mouth swabs, test tubes, Vex robot parts, a distance sensor, and a 9V battery.

He stated that the cost of the project in its prototype amounted to 1,000 dirhams, and it took about three months to design and complete it.

He pointed out that the project team participated in the National Festival of Science, Technology and Innovation, which was recently organized by the Ministry of Education at Expo 2020 Dubai, and was praised by the festival’s competition jury.