Three female students in the twelfth grade of the Applied Technology High School in Umm Al Quwain designed a drone that disperses fog to clarify vision for drivers, which contributes to facilitating the movement of vehicles, reducing traffic accidents, and preserving lives. road users.

The project supervisor, Engineer Ali Al-Taweel, said that his team, consisting of female students Amna Muhammad, Mahra Rashid and Ghalia Muhammad, completed the project in about three months.

He explained that the “drone” is equipped with a pump and a tank that contains a special chemical liquid, which is a saline solution, and when sensing the presence of fog, the pump sprays a spray of the chemical liquid that removes the fog. Al-Taweel stated that the “drone” consists of several parts, including an Arduino controller, which controls the movement of the aircraft and directs it in different directions, a fog sensor, a 9V battery, in addition to a tank for the chemical solution.

He pointed out that the team is preparing to participate in the project in the “Young Scientist” competition, within the National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival organized by the Ministry of Education, at the end of January and the beginning of February of each year. Participating projects compete to win the competition award in their various categories. Al-Taweel stressed that the festival is an opportunity to inform students about the participating student innovative projects, which open their horizons to presenting new ideas, and work on their implementation.