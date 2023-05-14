Three female students from Al Khaleej National School designed a device to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, use hydrogen as a fuel that generates energy, contribute to reducing dependence on unsustainable sources, and replace it with hydrogen energy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The project, which was implemented by students Hind Al-Helou, Fatima Abdel-Majeed, and Maryam Issa, aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and its application leads to a significant improvement in air quality, health, and climate, whether hydrogen is produced by steam reforming natural gas or air analysis by wind. .

The student, Maryam Issa, told Emirates Today that she participated with her two colleagues, Hind and Fatima, in presenting the project model, which was supervised by teacher Ghaleb Wehbe, at an event held at Zayed University in Dubai, explaining that the project is a small complex consisting of a group of houses. On one energy source, which is hydrogen, and the use of hydrogen as a primary source instead of solar panels.

She indicated that they received great support from the school administration, which made sure that the project was well completed, and was also keen to develop students’ ideas to benefit from innovative projects on a larger scale.

She stated that the innovative activities organized by educational authorities, including the National Festival of Science, Technology and Innovation, which is organized annually by the Ministry of Education, is a platform to encourage students from schools and universities to present their creative and innovative ideas in the field of science and technology to develop them scientifically, and urge them to participate in continuous participation in This kind of forums and exhibitions are capable of creating an attractive environment, and capable of integrating young people into scientific disciplines.