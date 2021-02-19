Three female students of the Applied Technology High School in Al-Mualla Falaj created a smart glove for people who go to space (astronauts), which measures the heart rate of the person who wears the glove, and makes sure that it is in the range of 50 – 120 beats per minute, and as soon as the pulse changes higher or Below the normal range, the glove will send an alarm message to the competent authorities, and the message includes the type of emergency and the location of the person to ensure that he gets the necessary help. The teacher supervising the “smart glove” project, Noura Al-Khatiri, told “Emirates Today” that the 12th-graders advanced, Fatima Sultan Al-Masafi, Mahra Obaid Al-Taniji, and Azza Maadad Al-Shamsi, have implemented the smart glove project to serve astronauts, explaining that it is equipped with a button It can be pressed at any moment for the purpose of sending a warning message, including locations, and this feature can save many lives, as the person must press the button in the event of any sudden crisis, and the required assistance will be sent from the competent authorities immediately.

Al-Khatiri indicated that the glove cost is 500 dirhams, and the students participated in the Sixth International Forum for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and the Sharjah Chamber of Creative People, and they got third place.





