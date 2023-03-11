The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai has approved the annual rate for adjusting school fees in private schools for the academic year (2023-2024), at 3%.

According to the framework for controlling school fees, private schools that have maintained their evaluation according to the results of school control for the current academic year (2022/23), and schools that raise their evaluation to a higher level, from a “very poor” level to a “good” level, are entitled to submit a request for an increase. Its fee is 6%.

The authority stated that the adoption of the rate of adjusting school fees for the next academic year came based on a study of the economic and academic situation in the private school education system in Dubai, in a manner that takes into account the interests of all concerned parties, and ensures the continued improvement of the quality and sustainability of education in the various educational curricula applied in private schools.

She explained that the decision to increase private school fees is based on the framework of “regulating school fees in the emirate”, which links the assessment of the quality of education in each private school and the annual percentage determined for adjusting fees for the next academic year 2023-2024.

According to the framework, a private school that has maintained the same evaluation for the last full cycle of school inspection (for the current academic year) has the right to request an adjustment of its fees by the prescribed percentage. And in the event that it recorded a decline in its evaluation, it is not entitled to request an adjustment of fees for the new academic year, while private schools that achieve significant progress in their performance within the school control evaluations can apply to amend their fees according to the categories included in the framework for controlling school fees.

Mohammed Ahmed Darwish, Executive Director of the Permits and Compliance Sector at the Authority, said, “The methodology followed in the framework for controlling school fees in private schools in Dubai is based on the quality of education, as one of the pivotal elements for calculating school fee adjustments, in a way that meets the needs of parents on the one hand, and enhances the quality of education.” The various educational options available to them on the other hand, as well as enhancing competitiveness in the private education sector by motivating private schools to improve their performance in the education quality classifications of the Authority.

He continued, “The competent work teams in the authority work transparently with the concerned parties to help them plan carefully for the new academic year, in a way that enhances the sustainability of the quality of education in our schools.”

The authority told «Emirates Today» that the framework for controlling school fees in Dubai allows a private school to upgrade its evaluation – according to school supervision – from the category of “very weak” to “weak”, or from the category of “weak” to “acceptable”, and from From the “acceptable” category to the “good” category, a request to amend its fees equivalent to double the prescribed percentage (equivalent to 6%), while a private school that maintained the same evaluation for the last full cycle of school inspection has the right to request an amendment of its fees equivalent to the prescribed percentage (3 %).

A private school that upgrades its evaluation from “good” to “very good” has the right to adjust its fees by the prescribed percentage multiplied by 1.75. At 1.5, and if the school records a decline in its evaluation, it is not entitled to request an adjustment in its fees for the next academic year.

Private schools in Dubai recorded an increase in the enrollment rates of their students by 4.5% since the end of the last academic year. Private schools in Dubai apply 17 diverse educational curricula.

On the other hand, the current academic year witnessed an increase in the number of private schools in the emirate to 216, with the opening of four new schools, among the 22 new private schools that opened in the emirate during the past three years, in addition to an increase of students enrolled in private schools in Dubai by 4.5%. During the same academic year, compared to the end of the last academic year, with a total of 326 thousand students.

The number of Emirati students enrolled in private schools in Dubai is 32,327 male and female students, more than 60% of whom enroll in the American curriculum, followed by the British curriculum by 24%, in addition to the fact that 16,418 male and female students of determination are enrolled in private schools in the emirate.

Increase terms

The “Framework for Controlling School Fees” identified three general conditions for increasing school fees. First, the school with a rating (fair or lower) is required to submit a plan that includes how to invest in the educational process to improve the quality of education in the school.

Second: In the event that the school decides to restructure the fees, by reducing its fees, it is not permissible for it to return to the fees before the restructuring, and the increase in school fees according to the framework applies to the fees after the restructuring.

Third: In the event that the school decides not to benefit from the granted school fee increase, the increase cannot be carried over to the next academic year or years.