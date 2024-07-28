Chihuahua.- At one o’clock in the morning on Sunday, the 911 emergency number was informed of the detonation of a firearm, as well as the execution of at least three young people and three others were injured.

The incident occurred on Politécnico Nacional and Periférico de la Juventud streets, in front of the facilities of the bar “La Barra Tradicional”.

Municipal Police units arrived at the scene and URGE paramedics were called in. They treated the injured and took them to a hospital for further medical attention.

So far, the first versions indicated that armed subjects were waiting for their victim and who, upon seeing him, fired their weapons on multiple occasions.

Agents from the State Attorney General’s Office, the National Guard and the Mexican Army arrived and secured the area.

The number of intentional deaths totals 36 this month.