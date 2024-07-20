Perhaps to the relief of incoming Slot, Klopp was kind enough to leave him with a squad full of top-class players in basically every position.

However, as with any team, there is still room for improvement.

Here are three Euro 2024 stars Liverpool should make a move for this summer to challenge Manchester City’s supremacy at the top of the Premier League table.

However, despite losing their best player for the second 45 minutes, Spain came out and won the match. One of the key reasons was the wonderful performance of Rodri’s second-in-command, Martín Zubimendi.

The 25-year-old showed incredible poise after being introduced surprisingly early, completing 92% of his passes and winning all five of his duels.

Having struggled to find a definitive midfield three since Liverpool’s massive reshuffle last summer, another high-quality addition is perhaps needed in the centre of the park.

And with Zubimendi set to be available for around £50m this summer, the Euro winner could be the perfect man for the job. The 25-year-old would give Liverpool some much-needed control at the heart of their team, the kind of control they have perhaps lacked since Thiago Alcantara’s injuries took their toll.

Young? OK.

Immensely talented? OK.

ticks a lot of boxes for Arne Slot at Liverpool.

The dynamic attacking midfielder would provide the Reds with a bit more creative guile in the attacking third and, having scored ten goals for RB Leipzig last season, a genuine goalscoring threat too.

Surprisingly, the youngster is also likely to be available on loan this summer, making him a low-risk but potentially high-reward option for the Reds.

With Joel Matip gone, Ibrahima Konate struggling for form and Virgil van Dijk entering the twilight years of his career, the Reds are in dire need of a new top-class defender to lead their backline going forward.

That defender should probably be Marc Guehi.

As well as continually impressing for Crystal Palace at club level, Guehi took his game to another level at Euro 2024, earning himself a place in 90min’s Team of the Tournament as a result.

It would be an expensive signing, but it would certainly be worth the monetary outlay.