The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the arrival of 3 aircraft to Turkey as part of the air bridge aimed at helping those affected by the earthquake.

The Joint Operations Command had announced the launch of Operation “The Gallant Knight / 2” to support brothers and friends in Syria and Turkey.

The Armed Forces, the Ministry of Interior and Foreign Affairs, the Khalifa Humanitarian Foundation, the Zayed Charitable Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent participated in the operations, as this assistance comes within the directives of the wise leadership in the United Arab Emirates to operate flights for relief to those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.