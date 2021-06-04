Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Our national shooting team has won 3 colored medals in the Arab Championship currently hosted by Egypt in the fields of the Shooting Club in the Sixth of October and the Olympic Center in Maadi, and will continue until June 12, with the participation of more than 300 shooters.

The medals came from Ibrahim Khalil, the gold medalist for the 10-meter rifle shooting for juniors, and his colleague Sultan Saleh won the silver medal in the same competition, while Muhammad Kamel won the gold medal for the 10-meter pistol shooting competition.

Our team’s delegation includes 29 players participating in the competitions of rifle, pistol, bowls and “Target Spur”. Palestine, Tunisia, Iraq, Qatar, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Kuwait, Mauritania, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Yemen, Libya and Egypt will participate in the tournament.