Today, Thursday, three earthquakes of varying strength shook remote regions of Russia, without any losses being recorded so far.

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale was recorded off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East.

The Geophysical Department of the Russian Academy of Sciences in the Kamchatka region stated, in a statement, that the earthquake, which was monitored near the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, was 46.3 km deep and 385 km from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. No information was immediately reported about deaths or material losses.

Sakhalin Island was also hit this morning by two earthquakes, the first measuring 3.5 degrees and the second measuring 3.3 degrees on the Richter scale, without causing material losses or casualties.