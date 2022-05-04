Ras Al Khaimah Police arrested, within an hour, three young men in their twenties, following the spread of videos of their reckless and reckless driving and their dangerous showmanship, causing damage to public property.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, said that the Ras Al Khaimah Police launched extensive inspection campaigns targeting those who neglect people’s lives and endanger their lives and others, and that the police will stand by every violator of traffic safety and security rules, especially those related to driving in recklessness. And recklessly, to take legal measures against them, in order to ensure that reckless groups do not escape the provisions and rules of traffic in force in the emirate and taking into account the rights of the victims of this type of traffic accident, calling on motorists to abide by traffic laws and regulations established to ensure their safety and the safety of everyone’s lives.

He explained that he immediately directed the formation of a specialized work team to deal with these drivers and arrest them, headed by Lt. Colonel Salem Bourguiba, head of the Traffic and Patrols Department, and the team includes the Director of the Commentary Branch at the Traffic and Patrols Department and the Director of the Traffic Branch at Shaam Police Station, and after research and investigation, the drivers were reached, and they were transferred to the competent authorities. To complete legal procedures against them.

He added that the Ras Al Khaimah Police stresses the danger of not respecting traffic laws by not obligating drivers to drive their vehicles in a committed and safe manner, and the need to first display driving ethics, as driving is an art and taste and it is necessary to take into account others and maintain their safety and not disturb them with irresponsible behavior, as the law of Traffic and Federal Traffic stressed the penalty for violating such behavior in Article No. 1 with a fine of 2,000 dirhams, registration of 23 traffic points, and confiscation of the vehicle for a period of 60 days for anyone who drives a vehicle in a way that endangers his life or the lives, safety or security of others, in addition to driving a vehicle in a manner that would To cause damage to public or private facilities, and he called on all members of society to cooperate and its importance in reporting any traffic violations by quickly communicating with the operating room 999 or 901.



