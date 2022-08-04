The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman has revealed the creation of several channels for paying public parking fees.

The Municipality Department explained that the new mechanisms include the Municipal Department’s application “mpda” and SMS messages, in addition to the smart wallet that gives the user additional benefits and hours.

The municipality explained that the payment channels are characterized by speed and accuracy, and enable the observer to intelligently monitor vehicles, noting in an explanatory video via its electronic platforms on social networking sites, that the Emirate of Ajman has now become a smart emirate that employs artificial intelligence in all areas of life, as fees can be paid within seconds. A few using the means that have been developed.