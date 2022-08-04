The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman has revealed the creation of several channels for paying public parking fees.

The Municipality Department explained that the new mechanisms include the Municipal Department’s mpda application and SMS, in addition to the smart wallet that gives the user additional benefits and hours.

The municipality explained that the payment channels are characterized by speed and accuracy, as well as enabling the observer to monitor smart vehicles, noting that it is the only emirate that is characterized by the absence of any traditional payment device for parking fees.

Ajman Municipality indicated in an explanatory video on its electronic platforms on social networking sites, that the Emirate of Ajman has now become a smart emirate that employs artificial intelligence in all areas of life, as fees can be paid within a few seconds using the means that have been developed.