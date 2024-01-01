At least 14 people were injured; firefighters work at the scene looking for new victims

A partial collapse in a residential building in Aracaju (SE) on Sunday morning (Dec 31, 2023) left at least 3 people dead and 14 injured. The location is on Avenida João Ribeiro, in Bairro Santo Antônio.

According to the Sergipe Military Fire Department, the incident was caused by an explosion. The initial suspicion is that there was a gas leak from a cylinder.

Of the 14 people injured, two were taken to hospitals and 12 were evaluated at the scene by medical teams and released.

The explosion site was isolated. According to the Fire Department, instability was found in the structure of the building and, therefore, stabilization work had to be carried out, using anchoring with piles to prevent further collapses.

Through the stories on Instagram, firefighters said that work at the site will continue this Monday (January 1, 2024) in search of possible victims.