Mexico.- It has been very difficult times all over the world due to Covid-19 and its variants, moments in which many prefer to avoid going on a trip and take risks, however, all is not lost, since In Mexico there are different destinations that you can visit and avoid getting the virushere we tell you about some.

Although the cases have been increasing, sometimes staying the same or falling, tourism has been reactivated and the destinations to try after being locked up at home are all those that are full of nature and not so visited, so if you have travel between plans , you will surely want to visit one of these.

Chiapas

Thanks to being a place surrounded by a lot of nature, Chiapas is the perfect destination to visit and avoid contagion of Covid-19. It is a state of Mexico full of tourist attractions to visit, being the natural ones the ones that have stood out the most. Outdoor activities are the most popular in the state and thus the risk is lower, although preventive health measures must always be followed.

Chiapas, the perfect place to visit and enjoy attractions and outdoor activities. Photo: Instagram

One of the most outstanding tourist attractions in Chiapas is the famous Sumidero Canyon National Park, with impact cliffs more than 1,000 meters above sea level and 250 meters deep. Where you can enjoy the best natural landscapes and a comfortable climate, ideal for a well-deserved vacation.

You can also do activities such as horseback riding, hiking, exploring other attractions and enjoying ecotourism. In Chiapas there are magical towns such as San Cristóbal de las Casas, Comitán de Domínguez and Chiapa de Corzo, perfect to visit and avoid Covid-19 infections.

Michoacan

If you are looking for a less cold place, Michoacán is surely the perfect destination for you, as it offers a wide variety of tourist attractions and outdoor activities in which you will not have to worry about contagion, although it is always important to follow precautionary sanitary measures.

Michoacán is a perfect destination to visit and avoid Covid-19. Photo: Instagram

The most beautiful landscapes, the picturesque festivities and its famous reserve are some of the attractions that can be enjoyed in Michoacán. The Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, without a doubt, is the ideal place to feel like you are in a fairy tale and enjoy nature, obtaining the best views.

On the other hand, you can enjoy its local markets, where there are different stalls selling sweets, snacks and traditional drinks, and its exquisite gastronomy, which leaves everyone who tries it delighted and wanting to visit it again.

San Luis Potosi

For lovers of art and the colonial era, San Luis Potosí is perfect to visit, as it offers a wide variety of outdoor activities to avoid contagion by Covid-19, as well as a walk through architectural pieces that express art in everything. its splendor.

If you want to avoid contagion by Covid-19 you must visit San Luis Potosí. Photo: Instagram

Without a doubt, a magical destination that you should not miss out on the opportunity to get to know and enjoy its tourist attractions such as the famous Edward James Surrealist Garden in the magical town of Xilitla, where you can do different outdoor activities, both extreme and Calm down, get to know him!

But if what you like is to know more about the destinations, what you can do are tours of the place, getting to know its emblematic streets, local markets, squares and places such as museums, churches, local gastronomy restaurants and much more.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the Pedro Infante Museum, in Guamúchil, Sinaloa