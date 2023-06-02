The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the last third of this June, specifically on June 21, will witness the sun’s apparent perpendicularity to the Tropic of Cancer (23.27 degrees north), pointing out that the country will witness during that day the longest day of the year, and thus temperatures will increase in most regions of the country. marking the start of summer.

The center stated that the average temperatures during the current June will witness a significant increase, compared to the previous month of May, by approximately two to three degrees Celsius, while the effect of the Siberian air high on the country weakens and recedes during this month, and thermal depressions affect the region, as the influence of the seasonal Indian depression extends. It extends from the east for most of the month.

He pointed out that this month will also witness the appearance of amounts of clouds sometimes in some areas, with the possibility of cumulus clouds forming on the eastern mountains in the afternoon hours, and the chances of cumulus clouds formation will increase as the days progress in this month and may be interspersed with rain. The center expected that the percentage of humidity in the air would decrease slightly during this month compared to May, especially the second half of it, as the chances of fog and light fog formation are weak, and the frequency of its occurrence will decrease, especially in the second half of the month, indicating that the average temperature ranges between 33.0 and 35. 7 degrees Celsius, as the average maximum temperature is between 39.7 and 42.7 degrees Celsius, and the average minimum temperature is between 26.6 and 29.2 degrees Celsius.

The center stated that the highest temperature recorded during June in previous years amounted to 52 degrees Celsius in “Al Yasat” in 2010, while the lowest temperature was recorded in “Rukna” in 2004, when it reached 14.1 degrees Celsius.

He emphasized that the highest year in which fog recurred during the past years was 2021, when fog recurred: 12 days of fog, and 6 days of light fog. The highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 44.0 mm on Wetide in 2007. The center expects that today’s weather will be generally fair, partly cloudy and dusty at times, pointing out that temperatures will tend to decrease, while winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly light. Moderate speed, sometimes active during the day to become dusty and dusty, and its speed ranges between 15 and 25 kilometers per hour, and reaches 40 kilometers per hour on the sea, which is turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves and may be disturbed in the evening in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And he pointed out that the weather tomorrow will remain generally clear, partly cloudy and dusty at times, while the winds will become northwesterly to southwesterly light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day to cause dust, and its speed ranges between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour, reaching 40 kilometers per hour. The sea will be turbulent in the morning and become medium to light waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman. The center indicated that the weather next Sunday will become humid with a chance of fog or light mist forming in the morning over some northern areas, and it will be clear to partly cloudy in the east, with temperatures tending to rise, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed. Its speed ranges between 10 and 20 kilometers per hour, and reaches 30 kilometers per hour on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He explained that the weather for next Monday will be clear to partly cloudy in the east and north, and it will become humid at night until Tuesday morning, with the possibility of fog or light mist forming in some western coastal areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, with a speed ranging between 10 And 20 kilometers per hour, and reaches 30 kilometers per hour on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

