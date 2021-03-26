A partial civil court in the courts of Ras al-Khaimah obligated three (Arab) defendants to pay two million dirhams to Gulf citizens who had seized it by fraud, and ordered them to be obliged to pay 9% moral and material compensation for the damages suffered from the date of filing the lawsuit until the date of payment.

In detail, Khaleji filed a civil lawsuit demanding that the three defendants be obligated to pay him two million dirhams, and the legal interest at 12%, which they seized fraudulently by impersonating them as public employees.

The police seized money, cars, movables, goldsmiths and transfers of large sums through a money exchange company, as a result of the fraud.

The Criminal Court ruled to convict the defendants by imprisoning each one of them for six months, and deporting them from the state after the execution of the punishment. The attorney’s attorney requested the imposition of precautionary seizure on all funds, cars and movables that were kept in the public prosecution’s investigations, and the seizure of funds, deposits and personal accounts of the defendants in all banks in the state. .

According to the merits of a partial civil court ruling, whoever seizes something unlawfully must return it to its owner with the gains or benefits he has reaped, and the judge may compensate the right holder for what the clerk has shortened in his side, following up that the criminal judgment convicted one of the defendants of giving the plaintiff two checks from Without balance and fraud, as he bought the value of the two checks for himself and disbursed it for his own account.

She clarified that the court established that the defendants had unlawfully seized two million dirhams from the plaintiff’s funds, and that this did not criticize the defense of the defendants and his request to reject the case because they were not proven to have the money or his request to refer the case to investigation to prove their innocence from receiving the plaintiff’s money, and the papers are devoid of evidence. On the defendant’s receipt of the sums claimed.

The court obliged the defendants to pay the plaintiff two million dirhams and rejected all other requests, noting that it set the value of the legal interest to the plaintiff at 9% and that it should be considered from the date of filing the lawsuit until the date of payment, provided that it does not exceed the original debt ruled, and from the plaintiff’s request for civil and moral compensation. The court considers that the legal interest is in and of itself a compensation for the material and moral damages suffered by the plaintiff, and that the benefit it has decided is sufficient to redress the damages sustained by the plaintiff.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

