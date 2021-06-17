Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 243 thousand and 844 new examinations had been conducted, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of discovering and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those in contact with it and isolating them. The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,167 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of registered cases to 606 thousand and 128 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of three people from the repercussions of infection with the new Corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1741 cases, and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, calling on members of society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to Social distancing, to ensure everyone’s health and safety.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 2,127 new cases of people infected with the virus, and their recovery from symptoms of the disease, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 585 thousand and 242 cases, and the Ministry announced the provision of 113 thousand and 513 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, bringing the total number of doses it provided As of yesterday, 14 million and 182 thousand and 20 doses were administered, and the vaccine distribution rate was 143.39 doses per 100 people.



