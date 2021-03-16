Today, Tuesday, German police announced that three people were killed when a car stormed a rally in the eastern city of Leipzig.

The police explained that a woman died in a hospital from her serious injuries, a few hours after the accident.

The driver of a car raided a group of pedestrians near a tram station, resulting in the death of a woman (85 years) and a man (80 years) at the scene of the accident.

It is noteworthy that another woman was seriously injured in the accident.

According to the information available, so far, it is assumed that the accident was a traffic accident. “No further evidence is available at this time,” police spokesman Olaf Hobe said.

The tests showed that the blood of the 50-year-old driver was free from the effects of alcohol and drugs, but it is still unclear why his car had raided the group of people.

“There are indeed testimonies from eyewitnesses and the driver, and since these statements differ greatly from each other, investigations must be awaited,” Hobe said.

The driver was slightly injured, and he was taken to hospital under police custody. “He is being investigated for a traffic accident related to unintentional killing,” said Hobbe.