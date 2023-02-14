There are few official details of the gun violence yet, but Chris Rosman, the university’s interim deputy chief of police, said the shooting took place in two locations.

Police returned gunfire, which began shortly after 8 p.m. EST, according to Reuters.

Rosman told reporters in a late-night televised news conference about 3 hours later that victims had been found at both locations.

He confirmed that at least 5 victims had been hospitalized, some with life-threatening injuries, and MSU police issued an update via Twitter shortly thereafter saying at least 3 more people had been killed.

“We have 3 confirmed deaths. In addition to this, there are 5 victims who were taken to hospital,” Michigan State University police said in a tweet.

The university police indicated that the suspect fled the scene and the security forces are chasing him to arrest him.

University police said they evacuated and secured a number of campus buildings hours after the shooting.

Authorities urged students, faculty and residents in off-campus neighborhoods to “stay where you are” while police searched for the suspect.