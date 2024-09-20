Prague (Agencies)

Recent floods in the Moravian-Silesian region of northeastern Czech Republic have affected around 99,700 people.

This figure includes those whose property was damaged by floodwaters and heavy rains, Czech media reported yesterday. About 15,000 people were at risk of losing their lives due to the floods.

So far, three people have been confirmed dead. The area remains under a state of emergency and those who commit looting face up to eight years in prison.

Clean-up efforts continue, with 330 soldiers helping in affected areas and another 100 in the Czech Republic helping restore power.

Firefighters are distributing mobile washing stations, toilets, heaters and cleaning supplies, including 1,400 dehumidifiers.