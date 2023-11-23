The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced an update on the private sector holiday on the occasion of the 52nd Union Day, making December 2, 3 and 4 an official paid holiday for all workers in the private sector on this precious occasion.

The Ministry congratulated the wise leadership, the people of the Emirates, and the residents of its land on this occasion, may God bring it back to our nation with goodness, well-being and prosperity.